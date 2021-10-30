Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 223.47%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bio-Rad Laboratories updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BIO stock traded up $5.86 on Friday, reaching $794.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,594. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $507.22 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $771.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $693.28.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $7,380.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total value of $248,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591 in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

