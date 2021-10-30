Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $566.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.80.

Shares of TECH opened at $523.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.24 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $504.73 and its 200-day moving average is $463.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 22.34%.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total value of $4,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total value of $1,676,835.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,769 shares of company stock worth $20,704,805 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

