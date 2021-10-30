BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BioDelivery has improved positioning in several managed care contracts, providing preferred access to Belbuca. The company’s efforts have brought significantly higher patients under coverage with access to Belbuca in the past two years and boosted the drug’s sales. The acquisition of U.S. rights of Symproic has also strengthened the chronic pain portfolio. The company also acquired U.S. and Canadian rights to the migraine drug, Elyxyb. However, last year BioDelivery discontinued commercialization of Bunavail due to its lackluster performance. Moreover, its portfolio may face severe competition as its product portfolio targets a highly genericized and crowded market. This remains a woe. Stock has outperformed the industry year to date. Estimates have declined ahead of Q3 earnings. Earnings surprise in recent quarters has been positive.”

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BDSI. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $402.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.02 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 31.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter worth $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.