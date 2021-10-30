Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.850-$19.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.80 billion-$10.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.76 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.68. The stock had a trading volume of 947,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,400. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.84 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Biogen will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
