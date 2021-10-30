Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.850-$19.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.80 billion-$10.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.76 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.68. The stock had a trading volume of 947,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,400. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.84 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Biogen will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a hold rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist decreased their price target on Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $378.06.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

