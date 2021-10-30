Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.32

Shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.32 and traded as high as $4.57. Biomerica shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 102,066 shares traded.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Biomerica in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

The company has a market cap of $57.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of -0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 64.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biomerica, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biomerica by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Biomerica during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Biomerica by 20.0% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biomerica by 53.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Biomerica in the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

