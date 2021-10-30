BitBlocks Finance (BBKFI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $16.00

BitBlocks Finance (CURRENCY:BBKFI) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last seven days, BitBlocks Finance has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitBlocks Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBlocks Finance has a market cap of $91,673.56 and $16.00 worth of BitBlocks Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00069210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00069892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00097433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,675.51 or 0.99903036 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,281.08 or 0.06934562 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00024326 BTC.

About BitBlocks Finance

BitBlocks Finance’s total supply is 5,566,978 coins and its circulating supply is 5,082,438 coins. BitBlocks Finance’s official Twitter account is @BBKFI

