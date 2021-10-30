BitTorrent Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.19 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and $1.19 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00069456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010097 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005488 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003151 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

