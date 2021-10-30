BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $66.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $60.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BJ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $61.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.25.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,586,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 9,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $478,473.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,119 shares of company stock worth $6,245,298. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. FMR LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,567 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,299,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 925,238 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,483,000 after purchasing an additional 863,619 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,737,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,816,000 after purchasing an additional 747,794 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

