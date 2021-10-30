BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) by 258.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,484,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,723,490 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.36% of 9 Meters Biopharma worth $14,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 2,367.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,165,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,560 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 987.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,871,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 62.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 504,669 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 73,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $99,999.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 156,529 shares of company stock worth $192,569 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NMTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.04.

9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.14. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

