BlackRock Inc. Has $15.28 Million Holdings in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) by 205.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.30% of Oncorus worth $15,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oncorus by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oncorus by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Oncorus by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncorus stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. Oncorus, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $274.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

