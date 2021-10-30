BlackRock Inc. Has $15.69 Million Holdings in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,824,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,494 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.33% of Decibel Therapeutics worth $15,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laurence Reid acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,486.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $40,498.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NASDAQ:DBTX opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $201.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Decibel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

