BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 882,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,603 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Pulse Biosciences were worth $14,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 4.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 91.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 23.3% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

PLSE opened at $21.09 on Friday. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $45.82. The company has a market cap of $624.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. On average, research analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PLSE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.