BlackRock Inc. Purchases 119,436 Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,404,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics were worth $15,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 620.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 105,011 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 324,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 132,706 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $3,048,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SGTX stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $172.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $54.32.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

Sigilon Therapeutics Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.