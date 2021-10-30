BlackRock Inc. Purchases 44,198 Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,868,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.47% of Macatawa Bank worth $16,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 8.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 48.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 56.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $8.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 13.15%.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

