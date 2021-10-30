BlackRock Inc. Sells 132,792 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 541,194 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 132,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of First Internet Bancorp worth $16,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 161,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INBK stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $335.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $41.55.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

