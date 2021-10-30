BlackRock Inc. Sells 50,633 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,633 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $16,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVLU. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 200.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 282.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 82.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $295,000.

NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $26.02 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.03.

