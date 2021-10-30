Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 254.3% from the September 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 546,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 2,000 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $38,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 21,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,071. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter worth $203,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $23.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

