BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the September 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:MVT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,050. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

