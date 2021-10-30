BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the September 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE:MVT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,050. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $17.90.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
Read More: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.