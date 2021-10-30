Blackstone Inc Buys New Holdings in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. Blackstone Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Akoya Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKYA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $43,394,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $8,544,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $7,736,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $7,703,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $6,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKYA stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

