Blackstone Inc Buys New Stake in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)

Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000. Blackstone Inc owned about 2.34% of Clarim Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter worth $4,134,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 66.7% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 119,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 47,601 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 396.7% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,815,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,480,000.

Shares of Clarim Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

