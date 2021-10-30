Blackstone Inc Buys Shares of 300,000 Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000. Blackstone Inc owned 3.33% of Kernel Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kernel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kernel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kernel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Kernel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

KRNL opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.