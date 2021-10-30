Blackstone Inc Invests $3.81 Million in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Celsius during the second quarter worth $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Celsius by 100.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Celsius during the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth $95,000. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CELH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

CELH stock opened at $96.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 689.43 and a beta of 2.05. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $103.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.71.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.