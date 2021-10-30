Blackstone Inc Purchases New Stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XPDI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,574,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,819,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,608,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,915,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,932,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPDI opened at $12.50 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $12.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

