BLAST Hits Market Capitalization of $29,480.61 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. BLAST has a total market cap of $29,480.61 and approximately $1.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BLAST has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

