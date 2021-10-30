BLOCKv (VEE) Price Reaches $0.0092 on Top Exchanges

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $31.39 million and $64,531.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00048782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.46 or 0.00250326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00098048 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BLOCKv Coin Profile

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,782,890 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

