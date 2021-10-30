Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 385 ($5.03) price objective on the stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at GBX 362 ($4.73) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 345.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 334.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £295.42 million and a PE ratio of 21.68. Bloomsbury Publishing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 405 ($5.29).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a GBX 1.34 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. Bloomsbury Publishing’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

In other news, insider Penny Scott-Bayfield sold 33,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.47), for a total value of £114,139.08 ($149,123.44).

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

