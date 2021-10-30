B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 720 ($9.41) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 600 ($7.84).

BME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.24) to GBX 576 ($7.53) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 601 ($7.85).

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 633.20 ($8.27) on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 453.20 ($5.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 642.46 ($8.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 576.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 565.04.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

