BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €61.10 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.10 ($71.88) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNP. Barclays set a €51.70 ($60.82) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €61.62 ($72.49).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €57.90 ($68.12) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €54.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €53.81. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.