Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Announces Earnings Results

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

BDRBF opened at $1.62 on Friday. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12.

Get Bombardier alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDRBF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.35 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.23.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.