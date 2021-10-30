Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Raised to C$2.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BDRBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$1.30 to C$1.60 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$1.95 to C$2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.23.

Get Bombardier alerts:

BDRBF stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.