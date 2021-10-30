Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $1.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

Get Bombardier alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDRBF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Bombardier from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins raised their price objective on Bombardier from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen raised Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.35 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.23.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.