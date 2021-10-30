Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%.

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $56.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average is $41.92. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

BCEI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $219,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $437,339.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at $490,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

