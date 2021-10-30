Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Down 4.3%

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) shares dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.45 and last traded at $53.45. Approximately 15,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 490,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.85.

BCEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.95.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $219,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at $122,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

