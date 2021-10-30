Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to $126.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.08.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT stock opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.09 and its 200-day moving average is $81.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.87. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $106.93.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $493,605.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 409.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 45.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Boot Barn by 119.2% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 3,254.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.