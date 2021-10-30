Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Announces Earnings Results

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY22 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $6.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.86. 1,803,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $75.15 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.07 and its 200-day moving average is $83.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

