Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY22 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

Shares of BAH traded up $6.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.86. 1,803,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $75.15 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

