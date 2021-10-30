Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BOZTY opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42. Boozt AB has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $26.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOZTY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Nordea Equity Research cut Boozt AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

