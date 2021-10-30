Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BOZTY opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42. Boozt AB has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $26.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOZTY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Nordea Equity Research cut Boozt AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

About Boozt AB (publ)

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

