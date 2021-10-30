Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 734,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,271 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $27,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPAY. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth $46,605,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth $37,363,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,918,000 after purchasing an additional 490,282 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 389,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 187,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 122,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 7,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $293,478.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $84,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,629 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of EPAY opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -121.84 and a beta of 1.32. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

