BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.83 Million

Equities analysts predict that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will report $6.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.10 million and the lowest is $6.50 million. BrainsWay posted sales of $6.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year sales of $27.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.10 million to $27.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.05 million, with estimates ranging from $32.20 million to $35.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 377.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 79,720 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,602,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 498,707 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BWAY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 217,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,348. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.56 million, a P/E ratio of -35.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

