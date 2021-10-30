Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

Shares of BDN stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,285,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,794,000 after purchasing an additional 448,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,635 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,650,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,894,000 after purchasing an additional 820,950 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,544,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,017,000 after purchasing an additional 251,035 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

