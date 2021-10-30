Brent Michael Ciurlino Purchases 4,000 Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Brent Michael Ciurlino purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $55,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Brent Michael Ciurlino purchased 2,000 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $27,980.00.

BLFY opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $14.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFY. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

