Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Up 134.5% in October

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 134.5% from the September 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgestone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRDCY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 171.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31. Bridgestone has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

