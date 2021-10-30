Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Issues Earnings Results

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.17%.

BWB opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $18.35.

In related news, CTO Mark E. Hokanson bought 6,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Parish acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $373,000. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWB shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

