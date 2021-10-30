Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $51-52 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.19 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.320-$0.350 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered Brightcove from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a market cap of $407.61 million, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.76. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Brightcove had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $52.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brightcove will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $161,635.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 156,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,264 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brightcove stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Brightcove worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

