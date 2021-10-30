Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.400-$7.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.90.

BMY traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $58.40. 17,066,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,845,610. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.59. The firm has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

