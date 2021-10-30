Brokerages Anticipate Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.20 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 20.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

AAOI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 272,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,600. The company has a market cap of $207.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 609,060 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 11.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 65,412 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 36.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 586,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 155,800 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,546,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 63.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 157,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

