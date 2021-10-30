Brokerages Anticipate FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.66 Million

Analysts forecast that FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) will post sales of $90.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.11 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will report full-year sales of $357.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $355.01 million to $359.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $518.94 million, with estimates ranging from $500.38 million to $537.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FG New America Acquisition.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OPFI shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $6.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23. FG New America Acquisition has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $11.60.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FG New America Acquisition (OPFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.