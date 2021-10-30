Brokerages Anticipate US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.67 Billion

Analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will report $7.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.08 billion and the lowest is $7.45 billion. US Foods reported sales of $5.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $29.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.87 billion to $29.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $31.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.82 billion to $32.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USFD. UBS Group assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of USFD stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $34.67. 3,493,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average of $36.55. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 307.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

