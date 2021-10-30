Brokerages Anticipate Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will announce sales of $47.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.21 million and the highest is $48.58 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported sales of $71.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year sales of $196.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.88 million to $208.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $210.03 million, with estimates ranging from $198.17 million to $220.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 119,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 63,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 664,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,330. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $27.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.