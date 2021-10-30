Brokerages Expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.41 Million

Analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to report $376.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $374.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $379.02 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted sales of $402.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.51 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDRX. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

In related news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,700,000 after buying an additional 97,946 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $1,624,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.